Catholic G K Chesterton Society

Printable Prayercards

English, Igbo, Latin, French, Hungarian, Croatian, Portuguese, Urdu, Lithuanian & Pro-Life

Below you will find a number of documents which you can print off. If you print the first document, that will give you 8 photos of Chesterton on a sheet of A4, on the back of which you can the print any of the '8 to a page' versions of the prayer.

GKC 8 Photos to a page Prayercard.pdf (PDF — 109 KB)

GK Chesterton Prayer 8 to a page in French.pdf (PDF — 8 KB)

GK Chesterton prayer in Igbo.pdf (PDF — 68 KB)

Hungarian GK Chesterton Prayer.pdf (PDF — 76 KB)

GK Chesterton prayer in Lithuanian Lietuviu.pdf (PDF — 68 KB)

Latin GK Chesterton prayer.pdf (PDF — 12 KB)

GK Chesterton Prayer Croatian.pdf (PDF — 172 KB)

GK Chesterton Prayer in Urdu.pdf (PDF — 264 KB)

GK Chesterton Prayer 8 to a page Pro-Life.pdf (PDF — 53 KB)

GK Chesterton Prayer 8 to a page.pdf (PDF — 53 KB)

Oração de Chesterton Portuguese.pdf (PDF — 6 KB)

Large Print, Irish, Welsh, Maltese, Spanish,

Polish, Romanian, German, Latvian, Russian, Slovakian, Catalan & Italian Versions

If you print the 'GKC 4 Photos to a page' document, that will give you 4 photos of Chesterton on a sheet of A4, on the back of which you can print one of the Prayercard documents.

GKC 4 Photos to a page Prayercard.pdf (PDF — 61 KB)

Gebet für die Seligsprechung von G.K. Chesterton Chesterton prayer German.pdf (PDF — 98 KB)

Chesterton Catalan Prayer.pdf (PDF — 107 KB)

Back of Prayercard in Spanish Oración por la beatificación de Chesterton.pdf (PDF — 135 KB)

Latvian Chesterton Prayercards.pdf (PDF — 148 KB)

LARGE PRINT GKC Prayer.pdf (PDF — 127 KB)

GK Chesterton Prayer Irish.pdf (PDF — 60 KB)

GKC prayer in Maltese.pdf (PDF — 154 KB)

GK Chesterton prayer in Russian 3.pdf (PDF — 104 KB)

Slovakian GK Chesterton Prayer.pdf (PDF — 107 KB)

GK Chesterton Prayer in Romanian.pdf (PDF — 188 KB)

GK Chesterton Prayer in Polish.pdf (PDF — 78 KB)

Cymraeg GK Chesterton Prayer in Welsh.pdf (PDF — 179 KB)

Back of Prayercard in Italian Una preghiera per Chesterton.pdf (PDF — 145 KB)

