Catholic G K Chesterton Society
Catholic G K Chesterton Society
Printable Prayercards
Printable Prayercards
English, Igbo, Latin, French, Hungarian, Croatian, Portuguese, Urdu, Lithuanian & Pro-Life
Below you will find a number of documents which you can print off. If you print the first document, that will give you 8 photos of Chesterton on a sheet of A4, on the back of which you can the print any of the '8 to a page' versions of the prayer.
GKC 8 Photos to a page Prayercard.pdf (PDF — 109 KB)
GK Chesterton Prayer 8 to a page in French.pdf (PDF — 8 KB)
GK Chesterton prayer in Igbo.pdf (PDF — 68 KB)
Hungarian GK Chesterton Prayer.pdf (PDF — 76 KB)
GK Chesterton prayer in Lithuanian Lietuviu.pdf (PDF — 68 KB)
Latin GK Chesterton prayer.pdf (PDF — 12 KB)
GK Chesterton Prayer Croatian.pdf (PDF — 172 KB)
GK Chesterton Prayer in Urdu.pdf (PDF — 264 KB)
GK Chesterton Prayer 8 to a page Pro-Life.pdf (PDF — 53 KB)
GK Chesterton Prayer 8 to a page.pdf (PDF — 53 KB)
Oração de Chesterton Portuguese.pdf (PDF — 6 KB)
Large Print, Irish, Welsh, Maltese, Spanish,
Polish, Romanian, German, Latvian, Russian, Slovakian, Catalan & Italian Versions
If you print the 'GKC 4 Photos to a page' document, that will give you 4 photos of Chesterton on a sheet of A4, on the back of which you can print one of the Prayercard documents.
GKC 4 Photos to a page Prayercard.pdf (PDF — 61 KB)
Chesterton Catalan Prayer.pdf (PDF — 107 KB)
Latvian Chesterton Prayercards.pdf (PDF — 148 KB)
LARGE PRINT GKC Prayer.pdf (PDF — 127 KB)
GK Chesterton Prayer Irish.pdf (PDF — 60 KB)
GKC prayer in Maltese.pdf (PDF — 154 KB)
GK Chesterton prayer in Russian 3.pdf (PDF — 104 KB)
Slovakian GK Chesterton Prayer.pdf (PDF — 107 KB)
GK Chesterton Prayer in Romanian.pdf (PDF — 188 KB)
GK Chesterton Prayer in Polish.pdf (PDF — 78 KB)
Cymraeg GK Chesterton Prayer in Welsh.pdf (PDF — 179 KB)
/