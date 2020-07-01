G. Invite friends to join us. The best way to do this is to click, Going or Interested/Maybe on the Facebook event and them click on Share and on Invite Friends and select those you wish to invite to join us for any of the above. https://www.facebook.com/events/906711990149767/





H. Sponsor Stuart as he raises funds for Good Counsel; https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gkcwalk21