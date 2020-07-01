Catholic G K Chesterton Society
11th Annual GK Chesterton Pilgrimage Saturday 24th July 2021
The 11th Annual GK Chesterton Pilgrimage will take place on Saturday 24th July 2021. There are several ways you can join us, either in prayer, or by joining us in walking a short section of the pilgrimage or even in walking the whole 27 miles! To be involved and maybe help members of your Family into the Catholic Church you can;
A. Send prayer intentions for us to pray for along the way, we will not make the intentions public; [email protected]
And/or
B. Join us on the day of the Pilgrimage, Saturday 24 July, for an Old Rite Mass, 2.30pm at The Bridgettine Convent, Fulmer Common Road, Iver, SL0 0NR, email us if you need a lift from West Drayton or Uxbridge to get to the Convent. BRING A PACKED LUNCH.
C. And if you like you can walk 6 miles after Mass to GK Chesterton's Grave. If you leave your car at the Convent the minibus can take you back for it at the end of the day.
D. Or meet us at 9.15am outside Ealing Town Hall to walk on to Mass (approximately 12 miles).
E. Or, to do the whole 27 mile walk, meet us at 7.30am outside St George's C of E Church, Aubrey Walk, London, W8 7JG where GKC was Baptised as a baby, to walk 21 Miles to Mass. And 6 miles after Mass if you want.
The minibus will drop Pilgrims back to Uxbridge Station, after popping to GKC's pub after the prayer at the graveside.
F. And say the GK Chesterton Prayer on the day wherever you are. Find the prayer in a number of languages here; https://www.catholicgkchestertonsociety.co.uk/Printable-Prayercards.html
H. Sponsor Stuart as he raises funds for Good Counsel; https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gkcwalk21
See the report of the 2020 Pilgrimage here; http://ecumenicaldiablog.blogspot.com/2020/07/a-sign-from-god-on-10th-annual-gk.html
G.K. Chesterton, A Saint?
Yes. Well I think so, and even more so now that the book of the talks of the Chesterton Society's 2009 Oxford Conference has been published. You can order the book The Holiness of GK Chesterton.
It seems that the Church would like some proof that GKC is a saint. Please, therefore, do ask him for a miracle. Please print off some prayercards and off we go.
Read GK Chesterton for FREE
You can read many of GK Chesterton's works here including his biographies of St Francis and St Thomas Aquinas.
About Us
The most important thing about the Catholic G.K. Chesterton Society is that it is not. It is not a society but merely a website to promote prayer to the said G.K. Chesterton and the Pilgrimage.
